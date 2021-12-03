BC-Results Evangeline Downs-4-Add,0114
4th_$5,000, trl, 2YO, 4f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Kas Shes Ec (V.Urieta, Jr.)
|9.20
|3.60
|3.80
|2 (2) Sir Streakin Runaway (R.Leblanc)
|4.00
|3.40
|6 (6) Jesstice for All (G.Ortiz)
|7.00
Off 6:56. Time 1:99.78. Fast. Also Ran_A Famous Ribbon, San Lorenzo Dash, Dris Winning Guy, Rare B, What a Grand Moment, Heza Fast Mighty, Another Diamond. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-10-4) 4 Correct Paid $263.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-10-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. $1 Daily Double (10-4) paid $32.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $20.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-10) paid $109.18. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $132.50.
