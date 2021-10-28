5th_$16,000, , 2YO F, , cloudy.
|10 (7) Dashin Daisy May (G.Lucio, Jr.)
|6.20
|3.80
|3.20
|6 (5) Bcl Sweet Corona (E.Rodriguez)
|21.60
|10.40
|4 (4) Shesabadmoonrising (J.Aquino)
|4.40
Off 7:27. Time 1:72.69. Good. Scratched_Bears Fast Dash, The Louisiana Train, One Hot Patriot. Also Ran_Another Diamond, Blackcoffeenocream, Valentina Delight, Ruby Redbyrd. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-2-5/7/8) 3 Correct Paid $10.45. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $21.90. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $66.30. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-4-3) paid $118.66. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-4) paid $152.80. $1 Consolation Double (2-5/7/8) paid $5.90.
