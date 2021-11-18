5th_$9,500, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy.
|7 (7) One Fast Cajun (U.Luna)
|17.00
|8.80
|4.80
|1 (1) Wanna B a Star (D.Alvarez)
|6.80
|3.60
|2 (2) Senator Saweet (N.Castaneda)
|2.40
Off 7:19. Time 4:53.06. Fast. Scratched_Jet Black Who. Also Ran_My Famous Troubadour, Getting Some of That, Text Me Texas, Changing the Game. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $95.65. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $56.50. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $45.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-2-6) paid $65.01. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-2) paid $90.90.
