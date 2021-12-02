5th_$13,500, cl, 2YO, 3f, clear.
|5 (4) Clave Siete (J.Garcia)
|10.60
|4.40
|3.20
|3 (2) Reb So Sweet (B.Candanosa)
|3.40
|2.80
|2 (1) Dashin and Zoomin (G.Lucio, Jr.)
|7.40
Off 7:18. Time 1:55.37. Fast. Scratched_Wild Game Fortune. Also Ran_Brileys Prize Doc, Fast Dashin Rocket, Adore My Runaway, Jrs Sweet Outlook, Curtel. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $255.10. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $55.20. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $13.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-7) paid $66.76. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $67.40.
