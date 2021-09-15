6th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|3 (2) Bode's Light (C.Fusilier)
|21.40
|8.00
|6.20
|2 (1) Sniveling (G.Melancon)
|5.40
|4.60
|4 (3) Rare Strain (J.Stokes)
|5.00
Off 8:09. Time 1:39.56. Sloppy. Scratched_Sun Striker. Also Ran_Conative, a-Steal It Back, Wild One Forever, a-Sugarland Express, Lucky Break. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $87.45. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $87.20. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $47.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-4-5) paid $70.79. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $102.85.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.