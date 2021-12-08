6th_$16,000, , 2YO F, 3f, clear.
|2 (2) Aj Taylors Red Train (N.Castaneda)
|4.80
|4.00
|2.60
|5 (5) Bears Fast Dash (G.Ortiz)
|9.20
|5.20
|7 (7) Dlj Jess Thrill Me (R.Cabrera)
|4.00
Off 7:48. Time 1:55.65. Fast. Also Ran_Cecilia Jess Blue, Hot Girl Summer B, Spicey Jet Z, Blackcoffeenocream, Inseperable Freight. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $473.25. $1 Daily Double (10-2) paid $90.90. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $20.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-7-3) paid $50.22. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $62.80.
