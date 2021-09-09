BC-Results Evangeline Downs-6-Add,0095
6th_$18,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.
|8 (8) Calabash (D.Magnon)
|5.60
|3.20
|3.00
|7 (7) Muffin Nuts (A.Broussard)
|8.00
|6.80
|1 (1) Tio Blas (C.Marquez)
|4.40
Off 8:09. Time 1:38.33. Firm. Also Ran_Paynt Battle, Waypoint, Sunrise Kitten, Atlantic Ruler, Ready Redding. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $36.90. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $13.20. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $28.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-1-6) paid $42.29. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $54.10.
