BC-Results Evangeline Downs-6-Add,0095

6th_$18,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.

8 (8) Calabash (D.Magnon)5.603.203.00
7 (7) Muffin Nuts (A.Broussard)8.006.80
1 (1) Tio Blas (C.Marquez)4.40

Off 8:09. Time 1:38.33. Firm. Also Ran_Paynt Battle, Waypoint, Sunrise Kitten, Atlantic Ruler, Ready Redding. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $36.90. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $13.20. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $28.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-1-6) paid $42.29. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $54.10.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you