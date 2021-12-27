7th_$17,000, alc, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Streakin N the Wind (U.Luna)
|7.40
|3.80
|2.60
|1 (1) Jls Zoom N Boom (D.Alvarez)
|5.00
|3.20
|6 (6) Sheza Jet Stream (J.Garcia)
|3.00
Off 6:57. Time 1:55.33. Fast. Also Ran_Shez Pollitical, Tttroyalityntheblood, Apollitical Bug, Heza Piloto. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $685.90. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $27.70. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $10.30. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-5) paid $24.11. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $24.25.
