7th_$10,500, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Cousin Smith (E.Rodriguez)
|13.20
|6.00
|5.40
|5 (5) Synergized (G.Ortiz)
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (4) Tee Bone Special (U.Luna)
|5.00
Off 8:13. Time 1:78.46. Fast. Also Ran_Perfectly Perry, Pk Pure Fire, Winnie Jones, Jacobo the Famous, Mm Fast Prize Corona, Alyssas Boy, Famous Pilot Point. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $14.35. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $14.20. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $17.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-4-3) paid $43.24. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $60.40.
