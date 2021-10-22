8th_$8,500, mdn cl, 2YO, , clear.
|5 (5) Fastn Inseperable (R.Cabrera)
|11.00
|4.40
|2.80
|6 (6) Cantkeepagoodgirldwn (E.Rodriguez)
|3.00
|2.20
|1 (3) Rh Shake Em Blue (G.Lucio, Jr.)
|3.00
Off 8:54. Time 1:21.87. Fast. Scratched_Jrs Valiant Pilot. Also Ran_Jj Kickin Cartel, The Louisiana Prize, Savannahs Cashcartel, Hallsey, She Likes It Rough. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-8-2-8-5) 4 Correct Paid $41.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-8-5) 4 Correct Paid $281.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $28.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $28.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-1-7) paid $20.04. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $23.60. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $15.60. Attendance unavailable. $397,209. TOT $411,157. Handle $13,948. Total Handle $822,314.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.