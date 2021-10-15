BC-Results Evangeline Downs,0094
|Evangeline Downs Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$8,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear.
|4 (3) Jm Savior (G.Lucio, Jr.)
|7.40
|4.20
|2.60
|5 (4) Jibbys Bebe (J.Rodriguez)
|3.60
|2.20
|7 (6) Wicked Runaway Dash (U.Luna)
|2.40
Off 5:37. Time 2:01.72. Fast. Scratched_Rocket Dash Wrangler. Also Ran_Dilly Dilly, Brace for Cartels, Bebe Jordan. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-7-1) paid $10.31. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-7) paid $18.50.
