Evangeline Downs Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$8,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear.

4 (3) Jm Savior (G.Lucio, Jr.)7.404.202.60
5 (4) Jibbys Bebe (J.Rodriguez)3.602.20
7 (6) Wicked Runaway Dash (U.Luna)2.40

Off 5:37. Time 2:01.72. Fast. Scratched_Rocket Dash Wrangler. Also Ran_Dilly Dilly, Brace for Cartels, Bebe Jordan. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-7-1) paid $10.31. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-7) paid $18.50.

