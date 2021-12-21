BC-Results Evangeline Downs,0091
|Evangeline Downs Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$5,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, , clear.
|1 (1) Jessawarrior (A.Alvarez)
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5) Shez Wild as Jess (B.Ransom)
|4.40
|3.60
|3 (3) Runaway Freedom (J.Garcia, Jr.)
|4.80
Off 4:09. Time 4:73.40. Fast. Also Ran_One Sweet Game, Canaille, Mr Secret Lee, Horning Star. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-4) paid $20.96. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $33.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.