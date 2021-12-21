BC-Results Evangeline Downs,0091

Evangeline Downs Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$5,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, , clear.

1 (1) Jessawarrior (A.Alvarez)3.402.602.20
5 (5) Shez Wild as Jess (B.Ransom)4.403.60
3 (3) Runaway Freedom (J.Garcia, Jr.)4.80

Off 4:09. Time 4:73.40. Fast. Also Ran_One Sweet Game, Canaille, Mr Secret Lee, Horning Star. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-4) paid $20.96. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $33.75.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

