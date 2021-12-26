BC-Results Fair Grounds-2-Add,0091
2nd_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Gravy Hound (E.Nieves)
|6.60
|4.00
|3.40
|7 (7) Bootsie's Galaxy (M.Pedroza, Jr.)
|6.40
|3.60
|3 (3) Release the Beast (R.Gutierrez)
|9.20
Off 12:33. Time 1:10.72. Fast. Also Ran_War Count, No Pedigree, Like Mike, Big Bella Brown, Cabo's Rumor. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $25.70. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $17.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-3-8) paid $171.16. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-3) paid $120.95.
