4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f, showers.
|6 (6) Beleout (J.Graham)
|5.60
|3.00
|2.40
|12 (9) The Grey Beauty (C.Marquez)
|4.80
|4.20
|1 (1) Honeysuckledelight (R.Gutierrez)
|2.80
Off 2:45. Time 1:05.61. Muddy. Scratched_Cajun Two Step, Czar's Ballerina, B B Gun Bullseye. Also Ran_Moment to Dream, Violet Shadows, Macee, Miss Caruso, Wheels Like Nala, Come On Birdie. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $77.10. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $40.60. $1 Exacta (6-12) paid $16.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-12-1-7) paid $18.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-12-1) paid $36.85.
