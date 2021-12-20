4th_$16,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., showers.
|4 (4) More Than Blessed (C.Hernandez)
|51.00
|18.80
|12.00
|7 (6) Briar Jumper (M.Pedroza, Jr.)
|10.80
|6.40
|8 (7) Vincitore (E.Nieves)
|3.40
Off 2:44. Time 1:41.94. Good. Scratched_Pretty Boy Elm. Also Ran_Shippingport, Paynt Battle, American Union, Shar's Treasure, Borgobythesea, Freightrainfreeman. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $859.65. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $60.30. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $216.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-8-1) paid $1,834.77. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-8) paid $1,158.85.
