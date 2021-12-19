7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|6 (6) Adelaide Miss (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|5.20
|3.00
|2.60
|1 (1) Clara Peeters (C.Hernandez)
|2.80
|2.10
|2 (2) Russian Mafia (S.Sanjur)
|3.40
Off 4:13. Time 1:40.56. Good. Scratched_Cantata, Good Penny, Zoom Up. Also Ran_Apple Dapple, Elke Do Jaguarete, Mom's Red Lipstick. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $50.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $15.85. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $8.40. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $6.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-4) paid $5.81. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $9.75.
