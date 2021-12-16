BC-Results Fair Grounds-7-Add,0104
7th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|7 (7) Isolate (C.Hernandez)
|6.60
|3.40
|2.60
|8 (8) Verb (J.Graham)
|3.20
|2.40
|5 (5) Coltonator (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|2.20
Off 4:13. Time 1:09.63. Fast. Also Ran_Shackleford Strong, Lafitte's Fleet, Awe Shackle, Alternate Time, Vice Versa. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/7-10-1-7) 4 Correct Paid $175.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $40.65. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $22.70. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $7.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-5-2) paid $15.49. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-5) paid $8.80.
