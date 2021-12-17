BC-Results Fair Grounds,0095

Fair Grounds Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

4 (3) Strollin the Bayou (B.Hernandez, Jr.)5.802.803.80
5 (5) Lagom (M.Murrill)2.803.40
3 (2) Quinn Murphy (E.Nieves)4.60

Off 1:07. Time 1:41.26. Firm. Scratched_Persisto. Also Ran_a-Embarrassing, Champagne Horizon, a-Good Mongolia. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $10.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-3-1) paid $12.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $32.85.

a-Coupled.

