BC-Results Fair Grounds,0095
|Fair Grounds Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|4 (3) Strollin the Bayou (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|5.80
|2.80
|3.80
|5 (5) Lagom (M.Murrill)
|2.80
|3.40
|3 (2) Quinn Murphy (E.Nieves)
|4.60
Off 1:07. Time 1:41.26. Firm. Scratched_Persisto. Also Ran_a-Embarrassing, Champagne Horizon, a-Good Mongolia. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $10.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-3-1) paid $12.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $32.85.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.