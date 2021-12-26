BC-Results Fair Grounds,0109

Fair Grounds Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.

4 (2) Verstappen (B.Hernandez, Jr.)13.606.604.40
10 (9) Freedom's Way (D.Carroll)13.808.20
1 (3) a-Heston (A.Beschizza)3.80

Off 12:04. Time 1:51.58. Firm. Scratched_William's Cause. Also Ran_Mazuma, Iberville, Overanalytical, Faith Runner, Marquee Ride, a-Path to Success, Masquerade Ball, Curlin Edges. $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $109.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-1-5) paid $430.46. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-1) paid $351.50.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you