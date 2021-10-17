BC-Results Far Hills,0094

Far Hills Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$50,000, stk, 4YO, 21/8mi, hrdl., cloudy.

Harry E. Harris S.

7 (6) Historic Heart (R.Condon)5.603.602.80
4 (3) Bogey's Image (S.McDermott)4.002.60
2 (2) Queens Empire (G.Watters)2.80

Off 1:20. Time 4:04.60. Firm. Scratched_Homerhayes. Also Ran_Bassmatchi, Mr. Sarinana, Turbo Drive. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $8.30. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-2-6) paid $6.84. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-2) paid $18.10.

