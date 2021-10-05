BC-Results Finger Lakes-2-Add,0096
2nd_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Corporate Raider (M.Davila, Jr.)
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|6 (6) Frosty the Dragon (K.Navarro)
|5.80
|3.00
|8 (9) Stone Heart (L.Perez)
|2.40
Off 1:42. Time 1:06.32. Sloppy. Also Ran_American Tzar, Tenency, Massey Hall, a-Discreet Mission, Fifty Eight O G, a-Can'tweallgetalong. Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.60. Exacta (5-6) paid $37.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-8-7) paid $72.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $47.37.
a-Coupled.
