BC-Results Finger Lakes-2-Add,0090
2nd_$12,600, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (2) Renninas Rose (T.Piermarini)
|25.40
|7.00
|2.70
|1 (1) Smokin Ziva (E.De Diego)
|5.90
|2.60
|7 (6) Momsfirstday (O.Gomez)
|2.10
Off 1:41. Time 1:08.38. Good. Scratched_Pals Saratoga Gal. Also Ran_Here Comes Meg, J C the Destroyer, Secret Gal. Daily Double (4-3) paid $99.50. Exacta (3-1) paid $123.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-5) paid $53.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $63.87.
