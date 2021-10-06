BC-Results Finger Lakes-2-Add,0090

2nd_$12,600, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

3 (2) Renninas Rose (T.Piermarini)25.407.002.70
1 (1) Smokin Ziva (E.De Diego)5.902.60
7 (6) Momsfirstday (O.Gomez)2.10

Off 1:41. Time 1:08.38. Good. Scratched_Pals Saratoga Gal. Also Ran_Here Comes Meg, J C the Destroyer, Secret Gal. Daily Double (4-3) paid $99.50. Exacta (3-1) paid $123.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-5) paid $53.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $63.87.

