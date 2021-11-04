BC-Results Finger Lakes-4-Add,0105
4th_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|3 (2) Slashing (C.Navarro)
|7.20
|3.60
|2.40
|5 (4) Starship Oreo (L.Perez)
|3.50
|2.30
|1 (7) a-Magic Ears (J.Sone)
|2.30
Off 2:41. Time 1:46.90. Fast. Scratched_Never Evolved. Also Ran_You've Got Male, a-Dr. Flash, Sleepy Joe, Strong Desire. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-3-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $301.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $61.87. Daily Double (3-3) paid $47.00. Exacta (3-5) paid $22.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-6) paid $14.37. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $12.62.
a-Coupled.
