BC-Results Finger Lakes-4-Add,0109
4th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (9) a-Sue's Shoes (N.Alvarado)
|29.40
|13.80
|8.70
|2 (1) Waheel (O.Gomez)
|21.60
|16.20
|10 (8) Persistent Danger (J.Davis)
|10.40
Off 1:59. Time 1:11.97. Fast. Scratched_Khali's Dream, Dragon Ballet. Also Ran_North Coast, Twelve Year Mac, a-Cinnamonjawbreaker, Banco Medici, Travlin Man, Lucky Manny. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $470.00. Daily Double (6-1) paid $72.00. Exacta (1-2) paid $299.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-10-3) paid $332.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-10) paid $660.50.
a-Coupled.
