BC-Results Finger Lakes-8-Add,0102
8th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
Arctic Queen S.
|2 (2) Miss Jimmy (O.Gomez)
|2.90
|2.30
|2.10
|5 (5) Hannah Dances (L.Perez)
|3.60
|2.10
|3 (3) Letmetakethiscall (D.Davis)
|2.10
Off 4:38. Time 1:11.64. Sloppy. Scratched_Spin a Yarn, Wailin Josie. Also Ran_Willow Grove, She's Not Bluffing, Treatherlikestar. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/3/7-2/6/7) 3 Correct Paid $2.85. Daily Double (1-2) paid $4.50. Exacta (2-5) paid $9.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-3-8) paid $5.57. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-3) paid $3.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.