8th_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|8 (8) His Boy Elroy (L.Perez)
|9.20
|5.10
|3.50
|6 (6) Double D Day (O.Gomez)
|18.00
|7.70
|3 (3) Bowing Snowman (J.Sone)
|3.90
Off 4:36. Time 1:12.86. Fast. Also Ran_Oliver Witha Twist, Theresa's Boy, Have a Heart, Canyon of Heros, Competitive Hero, You've Got Male. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/6-3-9-5-8) 5 Correct Paid $1,634.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-9-5-8) 4 Correct Paid $708.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $171.00. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-3) paid $244.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-3-7) paid $337.35. Daily Double (5-8) paid $38.80. Exacta (8-6) paid $174.50. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
