Finger Lakes Results Combined Monday
By The Associated Press

1st_$12,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

5 (5) Offlee Irish (T.Piermarini)9.004.302.80
6 (6) Grassmiss (W.Rohena)5.203.70
2 (2) Ma Meatloaf (A.Worrie)3.10

Off 1:12. Time 1:13.74. Fast. Also Ran_Dr Ruthless, Colonial Lass, Disco Party. Exacta (5-6) paid $44.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-1) paid $16.82. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $48.87.

2nd_$12,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

2 (1) Parlapiano (C.Camilo)22.608.305.10
4 (4) Miss Gold Medalist (K.Navarro)5.104.00
8 (8) Hope I Can (O.Gomez)13.00

Off 1:41. Time 1:13.21. Fast. Scratched_Bustin Free. Also Ran_Katies Courage, Modern Steel, Granderella, a-Spring Frost, a-Call Me Carmelita. Daily Double (5-2) paid $80.00. Exacta (2-4) paid $108.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-8-3) paid $269.90. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-8) paid $317.00.

a-Coupled.

3rd_$12,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, clear.

3 (2) Kateri Empire (J.Davis)4.502.502.10
1 (1) Tuxedo Lemon (J.Sone)2.102.10
6 (5) Passion Police (M.Davila, Jr.)2.90

Off 2:09. Time 1:46.76. Fast. Scratched_Vitanza. Also Ran_Wild North, Y'allcomenow. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $83.00. Daily Double (2-3) paid $76.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $7.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-6-4) paid $3.72. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $9.35.

4th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

8 (6) Avid Sucinori (H.Hernandez)2.602.102.10
2 (1) Queentigua (C.Camilo)3.402.50
4 (3) Woodstock Girl (E.De Diego)3.10

Off 2:38. Time 1:05.14. Fast. Scratched_Guy's Love, Midnight Mindset. Also Ran_Torren's Tale, Another Image, So Are You. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $27.62. Daily Double (3-8) paid $7.70. Exacta (8-2) paid $9.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-4-3) paid $3.97. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-4) paid $7.85.

5th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear.

1 (1) Kenny Hustle (O.Gomez)2.902.102.10
3 (3) Twelve Year Mac (J.Baez)5.503.00
2 (2) Wickosity (J.Davila, Jr.)2.60

Off 3:12. Time 1:06.07. Fast. Scratched_Greek Easter, Rebel Menace, Dragon Ballet. Also Ran_Tarquinius, Persistent Danger. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-1/6/8-1/4/5/7) 4 Correct Paid $35.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $2.95, $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $1.82. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-6) paid $1.94. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $6.95. Daily Double (8-1) paid $4.10. Daily Double (8-4) paid $2.60. Exacta (1-3) paid $11.80.

6th_$17,200, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.

6 (7) Trigger Pull (H.Hernandez)6.503.502.20
2 (1) Operative (O.Gomez)3.602.40
1 (6) a-Grey Invasion (A.Worrie)2.20

Off 3:41. Time 1:45.78. Fast. Also Ran_a-J Fich, Storm Alfeet, Magic Ears, Sleepy Joe, Strong Desire. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $3.50, $0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $2.12. Daily Double (1-6) paid $9.50. Exacta (6-2) paid $19.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-1-4) paid $9.25. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $12.20.

a-Coupled.

7th_$25,900, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

1 (6) a-Writer's Regret (H.Hernandez)11.405.503.50
4 (4) Invaluable Will (N.Alvarado)20.004.40
7 (8) Nutsie (J.Baez)3.80

Off 4:12. Time 1:05.35. Fast. Also Ran_Papa Tom B, The Last Ace, Fitzpatrick, a-Double Vision, Conformist. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $16.87. Daily Double (6-1) paid $39.40. Exacta (1-4) paid $143.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-3) paid $124.05. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $173.25.

a-Coupled.

8th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

Leon Reed Memorial S.

1 (1) My Boy Tate (H.Hernandez)2.602.102.10
9 (7) Lady's Golden Guy (E.De Diego)3.602.10
2 (2) Winston's Chance (N.Alvarado)2.10

Off 4:42. Time 1:10.33. Fast. Scratched_Samay, Disco Deano. Also Ran_Lohengrin Two, P J Advantage, Hold the Salsa, Heyitsnricopalazo. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.87. Daily Double (1-1) paid $25.60. Exacta (1-9) paid $7.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-9-2-8) paid $2.57. $0.5 Trifecta (1-9-2) paid $3.25.

9th_$24,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, clear.

5 (4) Van Khozan (J.Davis)6.903.603.00
4 (3) Big Red Girl (H.Hernandez)6.005.80
3 (2) Gentle Annie (A.Worrie)4.00

Off 5:10. Time 1:45.26. Fast. Scratched_The New Miami, Clifden Punch. Also Ran_Long Story Short, Imprsstheprofessor, Anselmi, Shadolamo, Dancing Slippers. $0.2 Pick 6 (1/6/8-1/4/5/7-6-1-1/4/5-5) 6 Correct Paid $60.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/4/5/7-6-1-1/4/5-5) 5 Correct Paid $114.12. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-1/4/5-5) 4 Correct Paid $69.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $16.87. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-3-6) paid $168.15. Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.60. Exacta (5-4) paid $65.50. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $79.37. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

