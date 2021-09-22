BC-Results Finger Lakes,0089
|Finger Lakes Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|6 (6) Kingfish (H.Hernandez)
|8.90
|5.00
|4.00
|7 (7) Just Got Hitched (J.Cruz)
|8.70
|4.50
|3 (3) Lightning Rob (L.Perez)
|6.60
Off 1:11. Time 1:46.16. Sloppy. Also Ran_Mo and Go, Duck Pond Road, Blues City, Where Ya Goin Owen. Exacta (6-7) paid $61.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-3-2) paid $78.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-3) paid $92.12.
