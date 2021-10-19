BC-Results Finger Lakes,0091
|Finger Lakes Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|2 (1) Flat Bill (A.Worrie)
|10.60
|3.20
|2.60
|5 (5) Vouch (O.Gomez)
|2.30
|2.10
|1 (3) a-What R U Doing Now (J.Cruz)
|2.10
Off 1:12. Time 1:45.81. Fast. Also Ran_Count On America, Purchasing Power, a-Guerreron, Analyze Your Luck. Exacta (2-5) paid $28.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-3) paid $8.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $13.00.
a-Coupled.
