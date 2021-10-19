BC-Results Finger Lakes,0091

Finger Lakes Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$12,600, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.

2 (1) Flat Bill (A.Worrie)10.603.202.60
5 (5) Vouch (O.Gomez)2.302.10
1 (3) a-What R U Doing Now (J.Cruz)2.10

Off 1:12. Time 1:45.81. Fast. Also Ran_Count On America, Purchasing Power, a-Guerreron, Analyze Your Luck. Exacta (2-5) paid $28.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-3) paid $8.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $13.00.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

