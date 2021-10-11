BC-Results Fort Erie-5-Add,0104
5th_$12,369, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|8 (8) Laxmi (S.Singh)
|50.90
|15.00
|8.00
|1 (1) Above the Line (H.Vanek)
|3.00
|2.60
|6 (6) Enhanced Finance (L.Munoz)
|8.00
Off 2:59. Time 1:05.99. Fast. Also Ran_Sweet Finale, Stepitupstephanie, Play It Smart, Elite Song, Real Chopper. $0.2 Pick 4 (4-1/2/4-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $385.79. $0.2 Pick 3 (1/2/4-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $107.40. $1 Triactor (8-1-6) paid $731.25. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $433.05. $1 Exactor (8-1) paid $86.60. $0.2 Superfecta (8-1-6-4) paid $586.25.
