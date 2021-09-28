8th_$12,222, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|1 (1) Loaded Once More (K.Johnson)
|8.30
|4.70
|3.20
|6 (6) I Am I Said (T.Maragh)
|9.20
|4.90
|7 (7) Striking Red (H.Vanek)
|3.40
Off 4:30. Time 1:19.09. Fast. Also Ran_Play It Smart, Fairy, Real Chopper, Leave It With Me, Light It Up. $0.2 Pick 5 (1/4/5-1-1-1-1) 5 Correct Paid $276.88. $0.2 Pick 4 (1-1-1-1) 4 Correct Paid $549.62. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $159.38. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $31.65. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-8) paid $124.26. $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $132.95. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.10. Attendance unavailable. $821,274. Handle $21,470. Total Handle $842,744.
