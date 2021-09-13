8th_$12,168, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|7 (4) Ice Challenge (A.Santos)
|15.30
|7.10
|3.60
|4 (2) Liquid Louie (J.Alderson)
|5.20
|3.40
|8 (5) Keep Going (E.Ramsammy)
|3.00
Off 4:36. Time 1:43.32. Fast. Scratched_Intricately, Unclaimedtreasure, Wiley O'Rielly. Also Ran_Show Me Your Spots, American Driven. $0.2 Pick 5 (6-3-5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $85.40. $0.2 Pick 4 (3-5-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,619.05. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $318.55. $0.2 Superfecta (7-4-8-5) paid $33.23. $1 Exactor (7-4) paid $33.35. $1 Triactor (7-4-8) paid $97.10. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $118.55. Attendance unavailable. $552,945. Handle $22,718. Total Handle $575,663.
