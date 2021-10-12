BC-Results Fort Erie, Combined,0641

Fort Erie Results Combined Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$10,600, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

1 (1) Hit This Town (H.Vanek)3.902.902.20
2 (2) Put a Hemi in Her (J.Crawford)4.002.50
4 (4) Capture the Ride (J.Alderson)2.50

Off 1:03. Time 1:05.47. Fast. Also Ran_Optimystical, Jmr Awesom Silence, Lillz Not Crying. $1 Triactor (1-2-4) paid $15.00. $1 Exactor (1-2) paid $6.55. $0.2 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $10.57.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd_$15,547, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

4 (4) Dynamite Karma (H.Vanek)2.302.102.10
1 (1) Summer Retreat (A.Santos)2.702.10
3 (3) Tale of Vienna (M.Buchanan)2.60

Off 1:31. Time 1:04.62. Fast. Also Ran_Amnesty, Leonard's Bay. $1 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $8.80. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $2.90. $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $2.80. $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $3.25.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

3rd_$15,547, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

4 (4) Rosiejewel Dancer (A.Santos)6.904.102.80
5 (5) Miss Tea Blonde (J.Alderson)3.902.80
2 (2) Beau's Beauty (K.Johnson)2.60

Off 2:02. Time 1:04.98. Fast. Also Ran_Blonde Attitude, Snell Flicka, Shamruckus. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $2.19. $1 Triactor (4-5-2) paid $28.25. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $4.60. $1 Exactor (4-5) paid $13.40. $0.2 Superfecta (4-5-2-1) paid $19.01.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

4th_$11,778, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

7 (6) Roman Forum (O.Moreno)5.002.902.50
6 (5) Papa Dobles (C.Husbands)5.003.60
1 (1) Sligo Calling (J.Alderson)3.80

Off 2:32. Time 1:13.65. Fast. Scratched_Locche. Also Ran_C by the Sea, Justalittlehyper, Jax Elite Win. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-4-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $2.41. $1 Triactor (7-6-1) paid $38.80. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $10.90. $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $11.80. $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-3) paid $21.80.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

5th_$10,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.

5 (4) Eight Speed (H.Newell)2.702.102.10
1 (1) Pastel Emily (A.Santos)2.602.10
4 (3) New York Mint (M.Buchanan)3.60

Off 3:03. Time 0:59.55. Fast. Scratched_Ri N Ginger. Also Ran_Unclaimedtreasure, Words of Gold. $0.2 Pick 4 (4-4-4/7-3/5) 4 Correct Paid $4.90. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.28. $1 Triactor (5-1-4) paid $22.50. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $4.25. $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $2.25. $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-4-2) paid $14.91.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

6th_$15,547, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.

4 (4) De Only Solution (A.Santos)3.302.402.10
3 (3) A Gershwin Tune (K.Johnson)7.403.60
5 (5) Uno Champ (J.Alderson)2.50

Off 3:33. Time 1:18.86. Fast. Also Ran_Keep Going, No Exit. $0.2 Pick 3 (4/7-3/5-4) 3 Correct Paid $1.99. $1 Triactor (4-3-5) paid $32.60. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $2.70. $1 Exactor (4-3) paid $10.00. $0.2 Superfecta (4-3-5-1) paid $10.19.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

7th_$11,778, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

7 (7) Overstate (J.Crawford)6.703.602.70
6 (6) Space General (M.Pinto)6.205.20
5 (5) Curt's Angel (A.Santos)4.80

Off 4:05. Time 1:13.18. Fast. Also Ran_Selfless Devotion, Easy Access, Alittleirishluck, Smart N Quick, Wonderful Sofia. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-4/7-3/5-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $34.55. $0.2 Pick 4 (4/7-3/5-4-7) 4 Correct Paid $8.71. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/5-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $2.85. $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $28.40. $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-5-4) paid $116.74. $1 Triactor (7-6-5) paid $149.30. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $5.75. Attendance unavailable. $624,912. Handle $20,057. Total Handle $644,969.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you