10th_$26,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear.
|5 (5) As Amatter of Fact (E.Roman)
|5.00
|3.00
|2.60
|1 (1) Vinniebob (P.Flores)
|4.80
|3.40
|3 (3) Country Dude (W.Antongeorgi III)
|2.40
Off 5:22. Time 1:11.51. Fast. Also Ran_Bid On the Prize, Wolf Moon Wilson, Sierra Snow Storm, Common Cause, Atlantic Frog, Malibu Ghost. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-6-6-1-4-5) 6 Correct Paid $187.66. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-6-1-4-5) 5 Correct Paid $226.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-4-5) 4 Correct Paid $79.60. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $37.50. $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $35.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $16.23. Daily Double (4-5) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $10.50. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $892,298.
