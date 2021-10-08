6th_$8,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|6 (6) Perseverance (E.Roman)
|16.60
|5.60
|4.00
|2 (2) Amity Harbor (I.Orozco)
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Hello Handsome (S.Rivera)
|5.00
Off 4:23. Time 1:12.45. Fast. Also Ran_Philipie Fast, Sirocco, Bron and the Brow, Castle Donovan Lad, Russian Diplomat. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $250.10. Daily Double (3-6) paid $44.00. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $19.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-1-3) paid $53.34. $1 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $76.90.
