5th_$17,000, mdn cl, 3YO F, 5½f, clear.
|1 (1) Dress Rehearsal (C.Herrera)
|26.40
|9.00
|6.20
|9 (8) Savage Love (R.Fuentes)
|4.60
|3.20
|3 (3) Tam Tricky (K.Orozco)
|6.60
Off 2:23. Time 1:04.63. Fast. Scratched_Hillsdale Nation. Also Ran_Artisan Dancer, Happy At Shady, Lassie Cat, Loving Spirit, Tribute to Jazz. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-3-6/7-2-1) 5 Correct Paid $3,282.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-6/7-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $276.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $58.40. $0.5 Trifecta (1-9-3) paid $184.75. $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-9-3-7-4) no winners. Daily Double (2-1) paid $45.20. $1 Exacta (1-9) paid $65.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-9-3-7) paid $137.71. TOT $3,544,935.
