6th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|2 (2) Sherilinda (A.Espinoza)
|7.60
|4.80
|3.80
|5 (5) Odessa (J.Rodriguez)
|6.60
|4.00
|1 (1) Mad Grace (W.Antongeorgi III)
|4.80
Off 4:20. Time 1:38.49. Fast. Also Ran_Whoa Nessie, Miss Indefatigable, Going to Shabooms, Jan Jan Can. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.10. Daily Double (8-2) paid $39.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $20.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $27.48. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $47.05.
