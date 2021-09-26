6th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.

2 (2) Sherilinda (A.Espinoza)7.604.803.80
5 (5) Odessa (J.Rodriguez)6.604.00
1 (1) Mad Grace (W.Antongeorgi III)4.80

Off 4:20. Time 1:38.49. Fast. Also Ran_Whoa Nessie, Miss Indefatigable, Going to Shabooms, Jan Jan Can. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.10. Daily Double (8-2) paid $39.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $20.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $27.48. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $47.05.

