6th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|5 (3) Daniela Bella (I.Orozco)
|4.40
|3.20
|2.40
|7 (5) City Glitter (C.Herrera)
|16.20
|9.60
|3 (2) The Pharaoh's Girl (W.Antongeorgi III)
|4.40
Off 3:18. Time 1:04.72. Fast. Scratched_Nightbird, Oh Truthy, Optimas. Also Ran_Livin' At the Bu, Shezarunaway, All. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $48.80. Daily Double (7-5) paid $73.80. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $37.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-3-2) paid $60.36. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-3) paid $86.60.
