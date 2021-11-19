BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-6-Add,0097
6th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (4) Ramoncita Light (P.Terrero)
|15.00
|5.20
|3.20
|6 (5) Seguro (R.Fuentes)
|3.20
|2.60
|2 (1) Where's Frankie (W.Antongeorgi III)
|3.60
Off 3:21. Time 1:04.50. Fast. Scratched_Maddie's Mojito, Somara. Also Ran_Miss Glorious, Stand in Your Love. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $52.45. Daily Double (2-5) paid $50.20. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $15.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-3) paid $9.58. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $31.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.