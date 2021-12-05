BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add,0097
8th_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|5 (5) Orczy (A.Ayuso)
|3.20
|2.40
|2.20
|3 (3) Southeast Asia (E.Roman)
|4.40
|3.20
|4 (4) Curry Nation (F.Monroy)
|5.40
Off 4:19. Time 1:39.79. Fast. Also Ran_Monstrodamous, Alleycat, Broken Finger, Darcee's Lovi Dovi, Storming Warrior. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $4.15. Daily Double (6-5) paid $9.00. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-6) paid $45.13. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $26.00. TOT $2,482,757.
