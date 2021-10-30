BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add,0095

8th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

6 (5) Tip Top Gal (F.Alvarado)6.203.002.10
1 (1) Wheal Grace (W.Antongeorgi III)3.002.20
2 (2) Pizzazz (A.Espinoza)2.10

Off 4:27. Time 1:03.74. Fast. Scratched_Princess Vivian. Also Ran_Draw Me, Fairy Tale Bliss. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $135.25. Daily Double (2-6) paid $361.40. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $9.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-3) paid $3.45. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $11.30.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

