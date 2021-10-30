BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add,0095
8th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Tip Top Gal (F.Alvarado)
|6.20
|3.00
|2.10
|1 (1) Wheal Grace (W.Antongeorgi III)
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2) Pizzazz (A.Espinoza)
|2.10
Off 4:27. Time 1:03.74. Fast. Scratched_Princess Vivian. Also Ran_Draw Me, Fairy Tale Bliss. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $135.25. Daily Double (2-6) paid $361.40. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $9.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-3) paid $3.45. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $11.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.