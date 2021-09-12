BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add,0103
8th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
|6 (6) Silk Road Sally (P.Terrero)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Party Spirit (B.Pena)
|3.80
|2.60
|2 (2) Bluegrass Sky (D.Lopez)
|2.80
Off 5:18. Time 1:40.22. Firm. Also Ran_La Gata Elegante, Blue Breeze, Made in Karoo, Passionate Road. dq_Party Spirit (1-2). $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.50. Daily Double (7-6) paid $20.00. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $7.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-2-3) paid $6.79. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-2) paid $9.40. Total Handle $2,217,066.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.