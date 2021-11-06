BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add,0140
8th_$19,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|3 (3) Cultured Pearl (E.Roman)
|34.40
|11.80
|6.40
|11 (9) Miss Ever Ready (P.Terrero)
|4.60
|3.20
|4 (4) Song of Fire (A.Ayuso)
|3.00
Off 4:47. Time 1:45.07. Fast. Scratched_Isla Rose, Olive You More. Also Ran_Torquay, Last Inning, La Reine's Legacy, Simmer Down, Dirt Flirt, B J's Spirit. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $86.40. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-2-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $5.25. Daily Double (2-3) paid $110.20. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $88.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-4-5) paid $191.48. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-4) paid $193.90. $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-11-4-5-10) no winners. Consolation Double (2-7) paid $4.20. Consolation Double (2-6) paid $4.60. TOT $2,815,608.18.
