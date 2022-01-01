8th_$21,000, cl, 4YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|5 (4) Queen of the Track (P.Terrero)
|6.40
|3.20
|3.00
|1 (1) Dee Gee (I.Orozco)
|2.80
|2.40
|8 (7) Maycee Jo (S.Rivera)
|5.20
Off 3:59. Time 1:04.16. Fast. Scratched_This Is the One. Also Ran_Awesome Amanda, Seven Sisters, Swift Nonni, Vegan. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $58.80. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $17.31. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $21.70.
