8th_$21,000, cl, 4YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

5 (4) Queen of the Track (P.Terrero)6.403.203.00
1 (1) Dee Gee (I.Orozco)2.802.40
8 (7) Maycee Jo (S.Rivera)5.20

Off 3:59. Time 1:04.16. Fast. Scratched_This Is the One. Also Ran_Awesome Amanda, Seven Sisters, Swift Nonni, Vegan. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $58.80. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $17.31. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $21.70.

(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you