BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-9-Add,0122
9th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, showers.
Miss America S.
|6 (4) Avenue de France (A.Espinoza)
|17.00
|5.40
|3.60
|2 (1) Brooke (R.Fuentes)
|3.40
|2.60
|3 (2) Sloane Garden (A.Ayuso)
|4.20
Off 3:43. Time 1:45.19. Fast. Scratched_Cordiality, Fairy Tale Bliss, Northwest Factor. Also Ran_Reiwa, Blue Diva, Tapwater. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $255.70. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $18.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-9) paid $45.66. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $78.10. Consolation Double (1-7) paid $8.60. Daily Double (1-6) paid $97.20. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $26.60. TOT $3,994,900.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.