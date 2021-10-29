BC-Results Golden Gate Fields,0089

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, clear.

5 (5) Manaalaboutdamoney (R.Fuentes)8.804.203.00
6 (6) Running On Empty (A.Ayuso)3.602.40
3 (3) Starry Sierra (E.Roman)3.60

Off 1:18. Time 0:58.83. Fast. Also Ran_Lover Boy Tom, Split Aces, Stop the Lies. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $11.63. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $22.75.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

