BC-Results Golden Gate Fields,0089
|Golden Gate Fields Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, clear.
|5 (5) Manaalaboutdamoney (R.Fuentes)
|8.80
|4.20
|3.00
|6 (6) Running On Empty (A.Ayuso)
|3.60
|2.40
|3 (3) Starry Sierra (E.Roman)
|3.60
Off 1:18. Time 0:58.83. Fast. Also Ran_Lover Boy Tom, Split Aces, Stop the Lies. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $11.63. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $22.75.
