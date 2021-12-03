BC-Results Golden Gate Fields,0093

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5f, cloudy.

1 (1) Running for Gold (I.Orozco)14.206.404.20
7 (7) Rock N Roll Song (R.Fuentes)6.404.00
4 (4) Dizzy Lizzy (A.Gomez)3.80

Off 12:48. Time 0:59.83. Fast. Also Ran_Bali Brava, Dancing Till Dawn, Shack's Chica Loca, Screamin Emery. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $45.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-6) paid $79.98. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $78.40.

