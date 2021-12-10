BC-Results Golden Gate Fields,0093
|Golden Gate Fields Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.
|2 (2) Hands Off (A.Espinoza)
|34.80
|12.80
|6.80
|3 (3) Big Swede (R.Fuentes)
|5.60
|4.00
|1 (1) Even Steven (W.Antongeorgi III)
|4.00
Off 12:48. Time 1:40.12. Firm. Also Ran_Tex Hanley, Iowa Hawkeye, Wolf Moon Wilson, The Calabrese Kid. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $75.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-4) paid $85.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $154.50.
