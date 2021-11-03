BC-Results Grants Pass-10-Add,0124
10th_$7,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|1 (1) Big Enough (M.King)
|8.40
|5.20
|2.60
|7 (7) Parkers Rose (T.Smith)
|10.20
|3.80
|2 (2) Kissable U (A.Anaya)
|2.40
Off 10:09. Time 1:23.26. Good. Also Ran_Brite Lily, Barbello, Lookout Taylor, Miss Gunny, Shesaidshesperfect. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (5-2-6-8-1) 5 Correct Paid $2,999.15. $1 Pick 4 (2-6-8-1) 4 Correct Paid $427.70. $1 Pick 3 (6-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $48.00. $1 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $191.90. $0.5 Superfecta (1-7-2-8) paid $655.05. Daily Double (8-1) paid $38.40. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $37.60. Attendance 480. TOT $571,689. IST $553,170. Handle $18,519. Total Handle $1,143,378.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.