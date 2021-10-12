BC-Results Grants Pass-6-Add,0092
6th_$6,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Royal Danielle (L.Camacho-Flores)
|11.00
|3.00
|2.60
|10 (8) Sky's the Limit (A.Anaya)
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (5) Aspen Again (J.Wooten, Jr.)
|2.40
Off 7:48. Time 1:05.75. Fast. Scratched_Zeelula, Whynotgeorgia. Also Ran_Jan's Best, Rhodyisarockstar, Missy Parker, Coastal Sweetie, Commacutezee. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $12.40. $0.5 Superfecta (3-10-6-9) paid $67.40. $1 Trifecta (3-10-6) paid $26.60.
